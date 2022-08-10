Park House, which holds a prominent position on the seafront, offers excellent views across the Solent to the Isle of Wight.

The first-floor property offers up to four bedrooms but each of the rooms in the living area can have any purpose the buyer wishes making this a flexible family base or a luxurious weekend pad.

There’s also the benefit of a newly-fitted kitchen and parking, often the scourge of Southsea life, is taken care of because the property comes with its own garage.

And, unlike many first floor apartments, it also has the benefit of a loft storage room to hide away unwanted, yet still ‘needed’, clutter.

‘This is one of those opportunities that many people long for,’ said Colin Shairp, of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire.

‘The apartment offers plenty in its own private space yet there are pooled resources, such as the parking area, swimming pool, and roof top terrace that add those extra touches yet are not a financial burden on one property alone.

‘And even though it has four bedrooms, good living space, and an en-suite main bedroom, it is priced to compete in a busy market, despite its Seafront location and appealing amenities.

‘In addition to its lifestyle appeal, it’s also close to the many varied leisure outlets and businesses that Southsea and Portsmouth offer and there’s a plethora of good schooling choices, too. If the seaside lifestyle appeals, there’s hardly a better solution.’

Guide price is £625,000. For more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]

1. Swimming pool Park House at Clarence Parade, Southsea. Picture: Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2. Front exterior The front of the apartment. Picture: Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3. Spacious The sitting room. Picture: Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4. Cosy bedroom One of the bedrooms. Picture: Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales