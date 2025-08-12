The stylish three-bedroomed terrace home has a contemporary interior | Purplebricks

A bright and spacious three-bedroom terraced house in a popular Portsmouth neighbourhood, perfect for families or first-time buyers.

This beautifully presented three-bedroom terraced property in Northover Road, Portsmouth, offers a fantastic opportunity for families, first-time buyers or investors looking for a well-connected and welcoming home.

Listed with Purplebricks, this attractive house combines comfort and practicality across its spacious layout. At the front, a bright and inviting lounge benefits from a large bay window, while to the rear, a modern open-plan kitchen and dining space is perfect for mealtimes or entertaining.

A separate lobby provides handy storage and leads to a ground-floor W.C. with utility area, adding everyday convenience.

At a glance Three bedrooms Modern upstairs bathroom Open-plan kitchen/diner Utility area with ground-floor WC Sought-after Portsmouth location

Upstairs, three well-proportioned bedrooms provide flexibility for a growing household, home office or guest room. The contemporary bathroom features a full-size bath and neutral tiling, complementing the home’s stylish décor throughout.

Outside, the location offers close proximity to shops, schools, green spaces and great transport links into Portsmouth and beyond.

