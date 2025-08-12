Three-bedroom terraced home in sought-after Portsmouth location
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This beautifully presented three-bedroom terraced property in Northover Road, Portsmouth, offers a fantastic opportunity for families, first-time buyers or investors looking for a well-connected and welcoming home.
Listed with Purplebricks, this attractive house combines comfort and practicality across its spacious layout. At the front, a bright and inviting lounge benefits from a large bay window, while to the rear, a modern open-plan kitchen and dining space is perfect for mealtimes or entertaining.
A separate lobby provides handy storage and leads to a ground-floor W.C. with utility area, adding everyday convenience.
Three bedrooms
Modern upstairs bathroom
Open-plan kitchen/diner
Utility area with ground-floor WC
Sought-after Portsmouth location
Upstairs, three well-proportioned bedrooms provide flexibility for a growing household, home office or guest room. The contemporary bathroom features a full-size bath and neutral tiling, complementing the home’s stylish décor throughout.
Outside, the location offers close proximity to shops, schools, green spaces and great transport links into Portsmouth and beyond.
Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more.
Butlin’s is back in the spotlight with its biggest indoor Soft Play yet – and for the first time, local families can experience it without booking a full holiday. The brand-new four-storey attraction at Butlin’s Bognor Regis is packed with colourful Skyline Gang characters, climbing nets, slides, sensory zones, and endless energy-burning fun for babies, toddlers, and juniors. Next door, the new Puppet Castle hosts free daily shows full of charm and nostalgia. This exciting day-visitor offer gives local parents an affordable, weather-proof way to keep little ones entertained in true Butlin’s style.