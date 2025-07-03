Contemporary Portsmouth townhouse three-bed with balcony and garage near the coast for £325,000
Nestled in the popular Anchorage Park area of Portsmouth, this three-bedroom townhouse is listed for £325,000.
Spread across three floors, it offers a flexible layout, integral garage, balcony views, and easy access to the city and seafront—perfect for professionals, families or investors. To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here.
You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors. The ground floor features an inviting entrance hall, internal access to the garage, a WC, and a bright bedroom/study that opens onto the rear garden.
On the first floor, a spacious living/dining room leads out to a private balcony, while the modern kitchen offers plenty of storage and workspace. Upstairs, you'll find two further double bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, and a stylish family bathroom.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom townhouse in Anchorage Park, Portsmouth, is listed for £325,000
- Flexible three-storey layout with garage, garden, balcony, and en-suite
- Modern kitchen and spacious first-floor lounge/diner
- Great access to the M27, local schools, shops, and the waterfront
- Ideal for families or professionals wanting a coastal lifestyle with city links
