Equipped with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as an annexe, this home has a huge amount of potential.
The listing says: “The property now offers the opportunity for refurbishment and repair to potentially create an impressive family house with extensive accommodation and combined with renovation of the mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the nearby paddock and land.”
1. Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham, £1,350,000
This home, formerly known as the Mucky Mansion, was previously owned by Katie Price. | Zoopla
The listing says: "Platts Green House (also formerly known as Hydehurst Farm) comprises a substantial detached family home including three reception rooms, nine bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms spread over three floors plus a one-bedroom annexe." | Zoopla
This home comes with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms. | Zoopla
