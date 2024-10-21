Price slashed for Katie Price's 'mucky mansion' which is on market for £1,350,000 - see inside

Published 21st Oct 2024, 14:31 GMT
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 14:32 GMT

The former countryside home of Katie Price has seen a massive price reduction.

This home, located in Worthing Road, Dial Post, was originally put on the market for £1.5m - but it has been reduced down to £1,350,000.

Equipped with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as an annexe, this home has a huge amount of potential.

The listing says: “The property now offers the opportunity for refurbishment and repair to potentially create an impressive family house with extensive accommodation and combined with renovation of the mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the nearby paddock and land.”

For more information about this home, click here.

Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham, £1,350,000

This home, formerly known as the Mucky Mansion, was previously owned by Katie Price.

Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham, £1,350,000

The listing says: "Platts Green House (also formerly known as Hydehurst Farm) comprises a substantial detached family home including three reception rooms, nine bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms spread over three floors plus a one-bedroom annexe."

Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham, £1,350,000

This home comes with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham, £1,350,000

