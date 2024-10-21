This home, located in Worthing Road, Dial Post, was originally put on the market for £1.5m - but it has been reduced down to £1,350,000.

Equipped with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as an annexe, this home has a huge amount of potential.

The listing says: “The property now offers the opportunity for refurbishment and repair to potentially create an impressive family house with extensive accommodation and combined with renovation of the mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the nearby paddock and land.”

