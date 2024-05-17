Located in Festing Grove, Southsea , this five bedroom property comes with four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as an immaculately finished garden.

The listing says: “The property is immaculately finished throughout and the ground floor consists of a spacious lounge room, open plan kitchen diner with skylight and bi-folds across the rear. There is also a snug area and accessible from the kitchen diner is a utility room and downstairs w/c.“Moving up to the first floor accommodation there are four bedrooms on this level. The primary bedroom to the front of the property has access to an en-suite bathroom. There is also a separate shower room.”