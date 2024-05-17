Pristine five bedroom Southsea home offers spacious layout - and is two minutes from seafront

By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th May 2024, 11:50 BST
A gorgeously presented five bedroom home is a mere two minute walk from Southsea beach.

Located in Festing Grove, Southsea, this five bedroom property comes with four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as an immaculately finished garden.

The listing says: “The property is immaculately finished throughout and the ground floor consists of a spacious lounge room, open plan kitchen diner with skylight and bi-folds across the rear. There is also a snug area and accessible from the kitchen diner is a utility room and downstairs w/c.“Moving up to the first floor accommodation there are four bedrooms on this level. The primary bedroom to the front of the property has access to an en-suite bathroom. There is also a separate shower room.”

The property is being sold with Castles Estate Agents for £800,000. For more information, click here.

This property comes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a garden.

1. Festing Grove, Southsea, £800,000

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "We are pleased to welcome to the market this exceptional five bedroom character Southsea home."

2. Festing Grove, Southsea, £800,000

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "The property is immaculately finished throughout and the ground floor consists of a spacious lounge room, open plan kitchen diner with skylight and bi-folds across the rear. There is also a snug area and accessible from the kitchen diner is a utility room and downstairs w/c."

3. Festing Grove, Southsea, £800,000

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "Moving up to the first floor accommodation there are four bedrooms on this level. The primary bedroom to the front of the property has access to an en-suite bathroom. There is also a separate shower room."

4. Festing Grove, Southsea, £800,000

Photo: Zoopla

