The listing says: “A superbly presented and extended 3 double bedroom, 3 storey character house enviably situated in this tucked away location only 200m from Stoke Lake and within walking distance to the beach and the village.
“Accommodation offers a 22ft kitchen/family room, a lounge with an open fireplace, a separate dining room and 3 double bedrooms. Also a refitted bathroom with under floor heating. There is a separate shower in the bathroom.”
1. Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000 : Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000
This three bedroom property is spread over three floors and has a lounge kitchen. This home is extremely cosy and is on the market for £360,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks. For more information about the property, visit the website. Photo: Sophie Lewis : Purple Bricks
2. Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000 : Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000
This three bedroom property is spread over three floors and has a lounge kitchen. This home is extremely cosy and is on the market for £360,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks. For more information about the property, visit the website. Photo: Sophie Lewis : Purple Bricks
3. Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000 : Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000
This three bedroom property is spread over three floors and has a lounge kitchen. This home is extremely cosy and is on the market for £360,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks. For more information about the property, visit the website. Photo: Sophie Lewis : Purple Bricks
4. Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000 : Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000
This three bedroom property is spread over three floors and has a lounge kitchen. This home is extremely cosy and is on the market for £360,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks. For more information about the property, visit the website. Photo: Sophie Lewis : Purple Bricks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.