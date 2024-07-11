Properties for sale near Portsmouth: Charming three storey home in Alverstoke for sale at £360,000

By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Jul 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 12:52 BST
Only minutes from the beach, this charming house is the perfect family property and could be yours for £360,000.

This Alverstoke home comes with three bedrooms, a refitted bathroom, a lounge dining room and a large kitchen as well as a spacious garden and is spread across three floors and is within walking distance to the beach.

The listing says: “A superbly presented and extended 3 double bedroom, 3 storey character house enviably situated in this tucked away location only 200m from Stoke Lake and within walking distance to the beach and the village.

“Accommodation offers a 22ft kitchen/family room, a lounge with an open fireplace, a separate dining room and 3 double bedrooms. Also a refitted bathroom with under floor heating. There is a separate shower in the bathroom.”

This property is being sold with Purple Bricks for £360,000. For more information about this Alverstoke home, click here.

Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000

Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000

Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000

Mount Pleasant Road, Alverstoke, £360,000

Related topics:PropertiesPortsmouth
