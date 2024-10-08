Kennedy News/Spencers

This £4.5m mansion has been dubbed every child's dream home - as you can take the slide instead of the stairs inside.

The Grade II-listed property in Lymington, Hampshire, boasts nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five reception rooms, a detached coach house and a south-facing garden. However estate agents Spencers say the house is guaranteed to 'liven up any dinner party' thanks to its most unusual asset - a slide from the first floor to the ground floor. The stainless steel tube allows guests to descend from the first floor in style through a glass door and is designed 'for those with a sense of fun'.

There is also a games room, library and a cinema while all the bedrooms house a full media suite and surround sound system. The listings reads: "A second means of descending from the first floor is via a polished stainless steel tube slide which passes through a glass floor, designed for those with a sense of fun and a great talking point to liven up any dinner party."

Kennedy News/Spencers

A Spencers spokesperson said: "It's one of the unique houses in Lymington. It's been designed around a certain lifestyle and with a life that doesn't take itself too seriously. The house itself has a huge amount of history and has been recently updated by the current owners in a particularly stylish fashion.

"Not every house that we market has an indoor slide. It's quite fun. It's the sense of fun that it brings. It's a great family house. Good for kids. It's really the whole package.

"Everything has been designed around comfort and convenience. It's designed as a house for someone to live in who wants to enjoy life."

Spencers say the 8,000 sqft family home promises 'great grandeur and history' and 'imagination' and even sports a sunken ice trough 'from which to serve fresh seafood or champagne'.

Many users have praised the novelty structure on social media, with one user commenting 'we all dreamt of this as a kid'.

One user said "We all dreamt of this as a kid, right?”, while another described it as "super cool."

A third user said "If I won the lottery” and a a fourth said: "I love it."