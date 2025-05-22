There is plenty of space in this bungalow | Purplebricks

This two-bedroom bungalow on Privett Road in Purbrook offers peaceful, low-maintenance living and a lovely private garden.

A rarely available two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow on Privett Road in Purbrook is now up for grabs at £375,000 – offering a peaceful setting, private garden and off-street parking, all within easy reach of local shops and green spaces.

You can view the full listing and book a viewing through Purplebricks here.

Set on a generous plot, the bungalow offers bright and comfortable accommodation across one level. The property is well maintained throughout and ideal for downsizers, retirees or anyone looking for single-storey living in a quiet and well-connected location.

It sits on a lovely plot | Purplebricks

The spacious lounge benefits from large windows and plenty of natural light, while the separate kitchen offers a practical layout with ample cupboard space. Two well-proportioned bedrooms sit at the rear of the home, with a clean and modern bathroom completing the internal space.

The standout feature is the beautifully kept private garden – an ideal spot for enjoying the sun, hosting guests or simply relaxing in a peaceful, leafy setting.

To see all the photos and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get a full look at the layout and garden potential.

This home is one of many listed in the Portsmouth area with Purplebricks. Click here to explore more local listings.

At a glance This two-bedroom bungalow in Purbrook is priced at £375,000. It includes a private garden, off-road parking and a peaceful residential setting. Homes like this are always in demand – early viewing is strongly advised.

