This stylish three-bedroom chalet bungalow in Portsmouth offers flexible living, a stunning 100ft garden, and modern interiors.

Tucked away in a sought-after residential road in Farlington, this beautifully extended and refurbished three-bedroom chalet bungalow on Old Farm Way is a rare find — offering generous outdoor space, a flexible layout, and immaculate interiors, all for £465,000.

Recently renovated to a high standard, the property is ready to move into and provides a superb blend of comfort, style and practicality. The spacious lounge offers a relaxing retreat, while the sleek 15ft kitchen comes fully equipped with integrated appliances — including a built-in dishwasher, fridge, freezer, oven, hob, and extractor — making everyday living and entertaining a breeze.

To the rear, a light-filled conservatory opens onto the impressive 100ft garden, ideal for summer barbecues, gardening, or simply enjoying a peaceful moment outdoors. And if you’re looking for extra space to work, create, or unwind, the garden room/cabin adds even more versatility — perfect as a home office, gym or studio.

Downstairs, you’ll find two well-sized bedrooms and a modern family shower room, while the master bedroom occupies the entire first floor, offering privacy and a serene escape from the main living areas.

Externally, the home boasts ample off-road parking, a generous driveway, and a double garage — a rare and welcome bonus in such a popular area.

Located in the heart of Farlington, this home is well-positioned for access to local shops, excellent schools, and the nearby A27/M27 for easy commuting to Portsmouth, Chichester, and beyond.

If you’re looking for a property that offers space, flexibility and a beautifully finished interior — this bungalow could be the one. Don’t miss your chance to view it.

