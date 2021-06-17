Revealed: 13 most expensive streets to buy a home in Portsmouth

Portsdown Hill Road

But some part of the city are more in demand than others.

In these areas it can prove costly to purchase a home.

Zoopla has pulled together a list of the streets and roads which are the most expensive to buy a house.

The figures are based on the average house prices over the last 12 months and only include streets where two houses or more have been sold.

Here are the 13 most expensive street to buy a home in the city:

Portsdown Hill Road PO6

The average price paid for a house in Portsdown Hill Road over the last 12 months was £1.05m and two houses were sold during that time.

Broad Street PO1

The average price paid for a house in Broad Street over the last 12 months was £626,000 and six houses were sold during that time.

Havant Road, Drayton PO6

The average price paid for a house in Havant Road over the last 12 months was £593,750 and four houses were sold during that time.

Bryher Island, Port Solent PO6

The average price paid for a house in Bryher Island over the last 12 months was £575,000 and three houses were sold during that time.

Orkney Road, Cosham PO6

The average price paid for a house in Orkney Road over the last 12 months was £543,833 and three houses were sold during that time.

Central Road, Drayton PO6

The average price paid for a house in Central Road over the last 12 months was £537,500 and two houses were sold during that time.

Bernard Avenue, Cosham PO6

The average price paid for a house in Bernard Avenue over the last 12 months was £537,500 and two houses were sold during that time.

St Johns Road, Cosham PO6

The average price paid for a house in St Johns Road over the last 12 months was £534,000 and two houses were sold during that time.

Brecon Avenue, Drayton PO6

The average price paid for a house in Brecon Avenue over the last 12 months was £519,375 and two houses were sold during that time.

Chadderton Gardens PO1

The average price paid for a house in Chadderton Gardens over the last 12 months was £506,666 and three houses were sold during that time.

Southampton Road, Cosham PO6

The average price paid for a house in Southampton Road over the last 12 months was £504,977 and two houses were sold during that time.

Evelegh Road, Farlington PO6

The average price paid for a house in Evelegh Road over the last 12 months was £495,833 and three houses were sold during that time.

Sennen Place, Port Solent PO6

The average price paid for a house in Sennen Place over the last 12 months was £488,500 and two houses were sold during that time.

