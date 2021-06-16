This three bedroom is on sale in Dolphin Quay, Queen Street in Emsworth for £2.75 million.

This is what living in a £2.75m home in Emsworth with...

A new build home on the waterfront has gone on sale in Emsworth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 11:03 am

The three bedroom house is in Dolphin Quay in Queen Street.

It is on the market for an eye-watering £2.75 million and is listed by Jackson-Stops-Chichester.

MORE: Inside the Navy gun boat turned house boatThis is what living on the waterfront in Emsworth looks like

The house has a garage and a car port, as well as the three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It has exclusive use of a private jetty.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here.

1. Jetty

The house has exclusive use of a private jetty, if you are interested in the nautical lifestyle. Imagine being able to sing sea shanties on your private jetty!

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

2. Dolphin Quay

The house has a light and airy feel, with plenty of natural light through the large windows.

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

3. Kitchen

There is an open plan style living space and the kitchen which has luxury integrated appliances.

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

4. Corridor

There is underfloor heating throughout the home.

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo
Emsworth
Next Page
Page 1 of 2