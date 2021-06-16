This is what living in a £2.75m home in Emsworth with...
A new build home on the waterfront has gone on sale in Emsworth.
The three bedroom house is in Dolphin Quay in Queen Street.
It is on the market for an eye-watering £2.75 million and is listed by Jackson-Stops-Chichester.
The house has a garage and a car port, as well as the three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
It has exclusive use of a private jetty.
