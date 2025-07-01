REVEALED: South East named the UK’s most sleep-deprived region during heatwaves

New research reveals the South East struggles more than anywhere else in the UK to sleep through hot weather – and it’s hitting work, health and social lives.

The South East of England has been dubbed the worst place in the UK for heatwave-induced sleep loss, with new research revealing the region is suffering more than any other during hot spells.

According to a nationwide study by cooling and heating specialists BOXT, two-thirds [67%] of people in the South East say they struggle to sleep when it’s hot – the highest in the country.

And it’s not just the odd restless night.

Two-in-five say they regularly wake up feeling tired or groggy during hot spells

37% report losing 1–2 hours of sleep a night during a heatwave – topping the rest of the UK

A further three-in-10 [31%] say they often lose more than 2 hours of sleep per night in extreme heat, again the highest of any region

The fallout? A fifth [21%] have cancelled social plans, turned up late or called in sick to work after a hot, sleepless night.

And it’s not just personal plans that suffer – it’s costing the region, too. According to the data, the average person in the South East loses 15 hours of productive work time each summer due to heat-related tiredness. Multiply that across the working population and the South East is losing almost £490 million in productivity every summer.

“Your core body temperature needs to drop slightly to fall – and stay – asleep,” says sleep expert and psychologist Hope Bastine.

“Sleeping in rooms over 20°C puts strain on your heart, disrupts deep sleep and leads to more night-time wakeups – no wonder people feel foggy and tired the next day.”

Despite this, just 4% of the region have air con, with most people relying on temporary cooling fixes like fans, iced drinks and open windows.

“We’re seeing more hot, humid nights in the UK, but our homes aren’t built for it,” says Adam Knight, Lead Engineer at BOXT. “That’s why we’re tossing and turning, spending money on gadgets and still waking up exhausted.”

“Most people assume air conditioning is expensive or only for luxury homes – but it’s more affordable than you may think,” continues Adam. “And, unlike fans or gadgets that just circulate air, proper AC cools the whole room, not just the space directly in front of you.”

“Installing air con might sound dramatic for the UK, but with record temperatures and hotter summers becoming the norm, it’s one of the smartest investments you can make for your home and your health.”

