This eight-bedroom Victorian villa in Ryde combines period elegance with seaside living, complete with pool and sweeping Solent views.

Overlooking Appley Beach and the Solent, this detached Victorian villa in Ryde offers a rare chance to secure a substantial family home on the Isle of Wight’s sought-after seafront. On the market for £1.5 million, it combines historic charm with modern flexibility and direct access to sandy beaches and coastal walks.

Purplebricks is proud to present Appley Beach House, a striking eight-bedroom property set within mature grounds and enclosed by high stone walls and wrought iron gates.

With sun terraces, a swimming pool and sea views from several rooms, it’s designed for both relaxed family life and entertaining. See more here.

The villa looks out across the Solent | Purplebricks

Inside, the layout spans three spacious floors. The main entrance hall opens onto two reception rooms, a dining room and a kitchen/breakfast room overlooking the pool.

Two master bedrooms with en-suites enjoy sweeping views across the seafront, while six further ensuite rooms provide versatile options for family, guests, or home offices. At garden level, four bedrooms open directly to terraces and lawns leading towards the beach.

At a glance Eight-bedroom detached Victorian villa Overlooks Appley Beach and the Solent Four garden-level bedrooms with terrace access Private pool, sun terraces and mature grounds Fast London links via Hovercraft and Fastcat

The property sits within walking distance of Ryde’s marina, golf club, shops, and independent schools.

For commuters, the Hovercraft and Fastcat provide links to London in under two hours, making this villa a practical choice for those seeking island life without sacrificing mainland access.

