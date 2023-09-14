Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People from roughly 120 flats in Sarah Robinson House, Queen’s Road, Portsea, were made to leave the building on Wednesday, September 6. Following a period of uncertainty, they were told they would have to wait until Monday, September 18 until the building was made safe, but this date has now been brought forward.

According to Portsmouth City Council, they will be moved back in over the course of Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16. 20 flats will remain without a gas supply while provider SGN carries out further repairs, and those who live in them will be given the choice to stay in alternative accomodation for up to another week.

NOW READ: Portsmouth residents from Sarah Robinson House cannot go home until next week

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately 150 residents were evacuated from Sarah Robinson House, Queen Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An SGN spokesperson said: "SGN has been continually monitoring gas readings inside Sarah Robinson House and can now confirm it is safe for all residents to return home. This news comes earlier than expected and is testament to the co-ordinated effort to ventilate the building.

"Engineers will remain on site throughout the weekend to continue the next stage of their work and will continue to monitor Sarah Robinson House."

Due to the disruption caused to residents, SGN will compensate each household with a £70 payment per day for each full 24-hour period they were evacuated.

And to support residents as they return home, SGN are providing the council with shopping vouchers to distribute to residents whose fridge and freezer food has been spoiled due to electricity being turned off in the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for Housing and Tackling Homelessness, said: "I want to thank all of our residents for their continued patience and understanding as we begin to see an end to this unfortunate situation.

"Resident safety is our number one priority and we're confident that we have carried out all necessary checks to make sure the flats are safe and ready to be re-occupied. The remaining residents who still don't have a gas supply have all been contacted and have talked about their options, and we thank them again for their patience and understanding at what has been a very difficult and emotional time."

NOW READ: Sarah Robinson House residents describe chaos and uncertainty as families wonder when they can go home

In addition to SGN's work, council staff have carried out extensive safety checks in every flat, which include issuing a new gas safety certificate, taking a visual electric check, checking the water supplies in the kitchen and bathroom and ensuring that the hot water is working.

There will be staff on hand to help with the hygienic disposal of food waste and offer wellbeing support to returning residents. All residents will also receive a letter from SGN and a leaflet from the council with useful contact numbers in case of need for further support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council and SGN will continue to work together to provide residents with support through this process, with staff available at the John Pounds Centre and Sarah Robinson House over the weekend.