Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A gas leak happened on September 6 Sarah Robinson House in Queen’s Street, Portsea, which resulted in the evacuation of the entire building formed of 120 flats and approximately 150 people. A number of residents were reported to be staying at the John Pounds Centre because they had no where else to sleep and elderly residents with mobility problems were moved to a local hotel.

Now, Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that residents will not be able to return home until September 18 at the earliest, but said if there are any significant changes or updates, the council will get in contact with residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SGN is continuing to ventilate the building to dispel gas and checking gas readings. Residents will only be able to reoccupy their homes when SGN engineers receive satisfactory gas readings in the building, and once the council and SGN have conducted other checks, such as electricity and lift tests.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately 150 residents were evacuated from Sarah Robinson House, Queen Street.

Cllr Darren Sanders, cabinet member for Housing and Tackling Homelessness, said: “We know that today's disappointing news about a delay in returning residents to their homes isn't what they, or we, want to hear, however, our residents' safety and wellbeing remains our priority, and so we must wait until SGN confirm it's safe to return to the building.

“We'd like to reassure residents that our housing team, other council staff, and SGN will continue to work to provide accommodation and support residents, as well as provide facilities at John Pounds Centre.

"Thank you to all the agencies and volunteers that have supported the council and SGN, however, most importantly we'd like to thank the residents of Sarah Robinson House for their patience and understanding at this difficult time."

SEE ALSO: Here are 14 primary schools with Outstanding Ofsted ratings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Lobban, spokesperson for SGN, said: "Our engineers are making good progress ventilating Sarah Robinson House, but although we have recorded reduced gas readings in the building, more work with our specialist equipment is needed to extract all gas before evacuated residents can safely return home.

"We recognise this update will be frustrating for affected residents and we apologise for the inconvenience of not being able to return home. However, keeping everyone safe is our main priority, and we can assure you we’re working as quickly as possible to resolve this situation.

"We’re supporting Portsmouth City Council with securing extensions to alternative accommodation for those who need it and providing hot food vouchers. Additionally, our customer service team remain at John Pounds Centre with council representatives to answer any questions residents may have throughout the week."

Advertisement Hide Ad