The Laurels, which can be found in Queen’s Road, Waterlooville, is on the market for £1.195m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It has four bedrooms and retains many period features, but has been modernised – this includes a glass roof for the kitchen/ breakfast room.

Fine and Country says that it is aptly named as it sits back from the road down a gravel driveway hidden behind some high manicured laurels.

The detached family home has a number of original features including high ceilings, architraves, wooden flooring, fireplaces and some replacement but original style windows.

It comes with impressive light hallway, drawing room, dining room, study, cloakroom/w.c., family room/snug, utility room, kitchen/breakfast room with atrium glass roof, lobby and orangery on the ground floor with four double bedrooms, the master having an en-suite bathroom and separate family bathroom on the first floor.

Within the established grounds are a detached home office / chalet, 21’ garage with adjacent car port, work shop and studio.

The house sits proudly on a plot extending 0.46 of an acre with drive in, drive out facilities.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here – or contact them by phone on 02393 277277

