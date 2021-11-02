Colliers’ Hotel Agency have announced that anyone wishing to purchase No Man’s Fort, which is off the coast of Portsmouth, must submit a bid by November 26.

It comes as the price has been reduced to £3.6m – down from £4.25m.

No Man’s Fort is a 23-bedroom luxury island retreat, it was refurbished in 2015 and a spa, restaurants, helipad, and events space were added.

More recently additional landing stages and new generators have been installed, as well as the fort’s own pub.

Have a look at some pictures from inside No Man’s Fort in our gallery below.

Paul Barrasford from Colliers’ Hotel Agency said: 'Following our recent sale of Horse Sand Fort, Mr Clare is keen to progress on No Man’s Fort and has reduced the asking price to £3.6m and set a deadline for offers to come forward.

‘There are not many people who can say that they own a fort, this site could be an amazing addition to a property portfolio, whether it is used as a hotel as it is now, a holiday residence or converted into a different use.

‘For a creative investor it could be many uses such as a data centre, specialist athletic training venue, a filming location, or even a headquarters for a fast-growing start-up. Its remote location offers the ultimate privacy and security.’

Horse Bank Fort was recently sold for £715,000 and a third fort is also up for sale – however this is available under separate negotiation.

