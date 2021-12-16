See inside a 'modern' terrace house on sale in Southsea for just £250,000

This two bedroom home in Suffolk Road is on the market for offers in excess of £249,995. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

Leading through from the front door, you are greeted in to a bright front reception with double glazed bay window. You have the stairs to the first floor and doorway taking you through to the kitchen diner beyond.

Heading towards the rear of the building, you have a modern fitted kitchen with plenty of storage and worktop space. Adjacent is a lean to conservatory which leads out to a lovely garden with decked area and grass lawn.

Upstairs the layout has been redesigned to accommodate the bathroom. This neutral bathroom suite is complimented with modern floor tiles and along with a splash of colour giving this space a very contemporary feel. Adjacent is the second bedroom which has built in storage along and is currently used as a home office come walk in wardrobe but could still be used as a very good sized bedroom.

At the front of this home is the beautifully presented master bedroom with natural light streaming in from the front of the property. The current owners have used ‘whisper grey’ tones here to give a modern feel.

Overall this house could be a fantastic home for any searching buyers.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website – or call 02392 82673.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Southsea This two bedroom home in Suffolk Road, Southsea, is on the market for offers in excess of £249,995. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

2. Southsea This two bedroom home in Suffolk Road, Southsea, is on the market for offers in excess of £249,995. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

3. Southsea This two bedroom home in Suffolk Road, Southsea, is on the market for offers in excess of £249,995. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

4. Southsea This two bedroom home in Suffolk Road, Southsea, is on the market for offers in excess of £249,995. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales