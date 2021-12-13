Look inside Rathgar: A £1.2m home in Bedhampton that comes with ‘outstanding’ views

The property known as Rathgar is located in Portsdown Hill Road, Bedhampton, and is on the market for £1.19m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It has outstanding panoramic views from the South Downs in the east to Langstone Harbour, Hayling Island and the Solent in the South.

Although the front of the house is traditionally where the front door is, this house is rather unique with its large southerly facing garden, swimming pool, hot tub and terraced areas for 'al-fresco' dining as well as a covered veranda.

The primary living rooms all face the garden and capture the natural light through the large bay windows, the accommodation provides 2853 sq ft of living space arranged over two primary floors with a large hallway, study, sitting room, family room/cinema room, 22' kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor with four bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, dressing rooms and a feature family bathroom on the first floor.

The grounds are illuminated at night and are ideal for those wishing to entertain or dine outside. Within the grounds are a six seater hot tub, swimming pool, large lawned garden, terraced areas and a detached building housing a double garage and home office/bar with bi-fold doors leading to terrace and separate shower room.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here – or call 01243 487969.

