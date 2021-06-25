See inside the most expensive home for sale in Fareham on Zoopla and it comes with a sunken pool
Take a look inside one of the most expensive homes on sale in Fareham.
The six bedroom property in Riverside Avenue comes with a sunken pool and a separate bungalow.
It is on the market for £990,000 – and is listed by Express Estate Agency.
The property consists of a detached home, a self-contained annex and a bungalow.
There is off road parking and it is close to a range of local amenities.
