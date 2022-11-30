SEE inside this five bedroom family home in Drayton that is on the market for £575,000.

Next to the playing field of Springfield School, this five-bedroom home is only a stone’s throw from the local amenities, bus routes, recreations and rail links.

This home, which would be ideal for a family, has a huge amount of space spread over three floors, and downstairs, there is a beautifully fitted kitchen that was done recently, a sun room, a sitting room and a utility room perfect for storage.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, the master with an en-suite shower room and dressing area to complement the family bathroom serving the other three. The second floor has been opened out to create a further en-suite bedroom with a sitting area, access to storage, and a full bathroom.

The house has yet another secret. The integral garage door opens to reveal a first garage with space for two cars but beyond this is a second garage, a perfect hobby area or maybe ideal for secreting away a classic car or motorbike. Sliding patio doors open from this garage onto the rear terrace, suggesting it could also double as a gym or other useful space.

On the top floor, there is a guest bedroom with an en-suite and a dressing room, as well as a boiler room.

Outside, there is a large sized garden space that has greenery as well as a beautiful summer house, which can be used during the summer for social gatherings.

The beautifully fitted kitchen

The sitting area

One of the bathrooms

A spacious bedroom