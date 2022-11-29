A Portsmouth veteran is encouraging people to get their Covid jabs through his cartoons
A PORTSMOUTH veteran has drawn cartoons to encourage people to get their Covid vaccinations and boosters.
Michael North, 86, has embraced his artistic calling as he continues to create cartoons to support the NHS and encourage people to get their vaccinations and booster jabs.
The 86-year-old, who was born and bred in Portsmouth, found his passion for art when he was a youngster back after the Second World War. Michael originally lived in Somerstown with his family, but it was bombed in during an air raid and six months on from moving to Milton after the blast, a land mine was dropped down the road from his home, taking his roof off.
After the war, there was a national drive of prosperity within schools and amongst children, and Michael, along with the help of his mum, decided to create an artistic piece of work which got through to the regionals.
He said: ‘One day, I was on the bus, and I was looking at the hoardings and there was a picture of my art on their and I leapt down off of the bus and ran home to show my mum, and that was what started it.
‘I used to follow the Disney stuff, I loved looking at Daffy Duck and Goofy. I wanted to go to art school but my dear mum couldn’t afford it and my dad was a prisoner of war so we just couldn’t sort it.’
The veteran joined the Royal Navy and was in the services for over ten years, but he had to leave due to an injury, and he never forgot his passion, and has continued to draw and paint throughout his life.
He has already been acknowledged for drawing cartoons to show appreciation for the NHS and has now created Covid comics to encourage people to continue to get their jabs.
He added: ‘Prevention is better than cure. I have also said this before but it is a common sense thing to do to protect not only yourself, but others.
‘That is the important thing in my humble opinion – to get your injections and protect each other.’