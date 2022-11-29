The 86-year-old, who was born and bred in Portsmouth, found his passion for art when he was a youngster back after the Second World War. Michael originally lived in Somerstown with his family, but it was bombed in during an air raid and six months on from moving to Milton after the blast, a land mine was dropped down the road from his home, taking his roof off.

Michael North from Portsmouth is urging people to get their booster jabs

He said: ‘One day, I was on the bus, and I was looking at the hoardings and there was a picture of my art on their and I leapt down off of the bus and ran home to show my mum, and that was what started it.

‘I used to follow the Disney stuff, I loved looking at Daffy Duck and Goofy. I wanted to go to art school but my dear mum couldn’t afford it and my dad was a prisoner of war so we just couldn’t sort it.’

Michael North has drawn some Covid comics to encourage people to get their vaccinations.

He has already been acknowledged for drawing cartoons to show appreciation for the NHS and has now created Covid comics to encourage people to continue to get their jabs.

He added: ‘Prevention is better than cure. I have also said this before but it is a common sense thing to do to protect not only yourself, but others.

‘That is the important thing in my humble opinion – to get your injections and protect each other.’

