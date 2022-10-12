This three bedroom semi-detached Hilsea home has been put on the market for £340,000 and is perfect for those that want to add their own interior design flare, but not undertake a full renovation.

This home has two double bedrooms and a single room which can easily be changed into an office space, and the rear double bedroom has a modern built in wardrobe.

All three bedrooms utilise wooden textures to make the space light and airy, whilst maintaining a modern touch.

The kitchen is stylish and slick with integrated appliances, under cupboard lighting and it has a high gloss wall, as well as a back door which gives you access to the back garden.

This home has a number of original fixtures, but is a blank canvas for anyone that wishes to take it on.

There is a front garden which has a brick wall and hedging, with pedestrian access to the side, and the back garden has both patio and green space, as well as a shed and outdoor toilet.

Contact Chinneck Shaw on 023 9211 9867 or see chinneckshaw.co.uk to find out more.

