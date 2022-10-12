The two-bedroom flat in Chichester Road, North End, is on the market for £185,000.

It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The ‘lovely large’ apartment is close to several amenities on London Road and is less than a five-minute drive from the M275.

Chinneck Shaw said it is ‘beautifully finished’ and in an ‘excellent’ location.

The property contains ‘large’ windows providing plenty of light and has a ‘spacious’ landing area.

A ‘good size’ bathroom has wooden flooring, a champagne suite, an in-bath shower and storage space.

The principal bedroom faces, which has bay windows, the front of the property.

The second bedroom has an original built-in wardrobe.

Prospective residents can make used of the living room, which has enough space for a sofa, chair and dining table.

The kitchen has wooden flooring and beech style base and floor units, with space for a cooker, washing machine and fridge freezer.

It also has a lot of worktop space.

Chinneck Shaw added: ‘This flat is perfect for a first time buy or for an investor looking for a fabulous property ready to rent.’

More information can be found at the OnTheMarket website, or by calling the estate agent on 023 9211 9867.

1. Chichester Road Thie two-bedroom apartment is on the market for £185,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

2. Chichester Road Thie two-bedroom apartment is on the market for £185,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

3. Chichester Road Thie two-bedroom apartment is on the market for £185,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

4. Chichester Road Thie two-bedroom apartment is on the market for £185,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales