For sale: 'Lovely large' 2-bed £185,000 Portsmouth flat 'perfect for a first time buy'
A FLAT described as being ‘perfect for a first time buy’ has gone on sale in Portsmouth.
The two-bedroom flat in Chichester Road, North End, is on the market for £185,000.
It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.
The ‘lovely large’ apartment is close to several amenities on London Road and is less than a five-minute drive from the M275.
Chinneck Shaw said it is ‘beautifully finished’ and in an ‘excellent’ location.
The property contains ‘large’ windows providing plenty of light and has a ‘spacious’ landing area.
A ‘good size’ bathroom has wooden flooring, a champagne suite, an in-bath shower and storage space.
The principal bedroom faces, which has bay windows, the front of the property.
The second bedroom has an original built-in wardrobe.
Prospective residents can make used of the living room, which has enough space for a sofa, chair and dining table.
The kitchen has wooden flooring and beech style base and floor units, with space for a cooker, washing machine and fridge freezer.
It also has a lot of worktop space.
Chinneck Shaw added: ‘This flat is perfect for a first time buy or for an investor looking for a fabulous property ready to rent.’
More information can be found at the OnTheMarket website, or by calling the estate agent on 023 9211 9867.