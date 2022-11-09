See inside this spacious three bedroom Portsmouth home that has just come onto the property market
SEE inside this £275k three bedroom home based on Queens Road, which would be ideal for first time buyers.
Situated in the heart of Portsmouth, this three bedroom spacious home is ideal for first time buyers or families looking for more space, with Eastern Road and Copnor Road only a stone’s throw away.
The reception area is light and airy, and it has a large bay window, which overlooks the front of the house’s patio space, a feature fireplace which is central to the room and the original coving.
The kitchen is one of the house’s best features as it possesses a modern and contemporary design all the way through with a grey glossy finish, an integrated oven and hob, and plenty of space for a fridge-freezer and dishwasher. The kitchen also has a door which leads out into the patio and garden at the back of the house.
This home has a second reception area which is spacious and continues onto a sunroom which has a downstairs toilet, plumbing for a washing machine, and a view out over the garden.
Upstairs, the family bathroom has a beautiful free standing bath and shower over, and it has a modern finish as it uses large grey tiling to make the room stylish. It also has a large, modern basin. To the right of the bathroom is the smallest room which is a small double room with grey and white decor throughout. To the rear of the bathroom is a generously sized double bedroom which faces out to the garden and at the front sits the largest double room, which has a feature fireplace and has a white and grey finish.
The garden is a good size and has a combination of both patio area and garden space, which is perfect for entertaining in the warmer months.
This home has no chain and is ready for a new family.
Contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on: 023 9211 9867