The reception area is light and airy, and it has a large bay window, which overlooks the front of the house’s patio space, a feature fireplace which is central to the room and the original coving.

The kitchen is one of the house’s best features as it possesses a modern and contemporary design all the way through with a grey glossy finish, an integrated oven and hob, and plenty of space for a fridge-freezer and dishwasher. The kitchen also has a door which leads out into the patio and garden at the back of the house.

SEE ALSO: The Spinnaker Tower is offering the perfect Christmas gift

This home has a second reception area which is spacious and continues onto a sunroom which has a downstairs toilet, plumbing for a washing machine, and a view out over the garden.

Upstairs, the family bathroom has a beautiful free standing bath and shower over, and it has a modern finish as it uses large grey tiling to make the room stylish. It also has a large, modern basin. To the right of the bathroom is the smallest room which is a small double room with grey and white decor throughout. To the rear of the bathroom is a generously sized double bedroom which faces out to the garden and at the front sits the largest double room, which has a feature fireplace and has a white and grey finish.

The garden is a good size and has a combination of both patio area and garden space, which is perfect for entertaining in the warmer months.

This home has no chain and is ready for a new family.

Contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on: 023 9211 9867

1. The kitchen Queens Road, Portsmouth. Three bedroom, ideal FTB property. £275,000. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. The living room Queens Road, Portsmouth. Three bedroom, ideal FTB property. £275,000. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. The modern bathroom Queens Road, Portsmouth. Three bedroom, ideal FTB property. £275,000. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. The small double Queens Road, Portsmouth. Three bedroom, ideal FTB property. £275,000. Photo: - Photo Sales