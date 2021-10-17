See the amazing transformation of a Southsea three-bed terraced house

The house in Eastern Avenue, Southsea

Three double bedrooms, two ensuites and a fab kitchen are just some of the things you’ll love about this one. It even has off-road parking. Located close to Milton Common, it ticks a lot of boxes.

The owners have loved living here and after many happy years have the chance to buy their next dream home.

So with no forward chain and finished to such a high standard, we don’t expect this one to be around for long.

The kitchen

Coming through the front door you are greeted by a light and airy entrance hall.

From here you’ll see a large lounge which is perfectly shaped for today’s modern furniture and a great place to relax in.

Off the hallway you’ll see a modern bathroom. It’s nicely tucked away and doubles up as a cloakroom.

The kitchen has a striking design and leads you through, open plan-style, into the dining room extension. With its range of appliances, designer vertical radiator and a range of storage space, this would make a lovely entertaining space.

Another view of the kitchen

The dining room itself overlooks the garden and with the double-glazed doors open it creates so much extra space.

Heading upstairs you’ll find a large landing with a double-glazed arch window to the rear. This looks great and lets in so much natural light.

There are two bedrooms on this level, bedroom three which is a good size double room and then bedroom one which spans the full width of the house.

This has a range of fitted double wardrobes and then a separate ensuite shower area with a his & hers wash basins.

The bathroom

On the second floor you’ll find bedroom two. It’s well executed with plenty of space and an ensuite shower room, so perfect to use as a guest bedroom or even for a teenager.

Outside you have plentiful off-road parking for two large cars, maybe three at a push. So you’ll never have to hunt around for that elusive space again!

There is also side pedestrian access which leads you into the rear garden. It’s a nice space with artificial grass, raised flower borders with lighting, a good size decking area and a large shed.

All in all this lovely home is not to be missed and offers the chance for its new owners to just move in and start enjoying all that it has to offer.

The hallway

Price: £335,000. Now sold subject to contract

For similar properties, call Chinneck Shaw on (023) 9282 6731

The lounge

One of the bedrooms