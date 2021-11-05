See what it would look like to own a Tudor castle near Havant

Warblington Castle dates back to the 16th century.
It is now up for sale but it will set you back more than £2.4 million.
The remains of the tower, part of the gate and drawbridge are on the grounds of the property.
MORE PROPERTY: This amazing thatched house is on sale in Denmead | A five bed family home is on sale for £885,000 in Havant
It also comes with a swimming pool and pool house.
We have pulled together a gallery of photos of Warblington Castle.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.
Page 1 of 4