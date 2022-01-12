See what living in a £105,000 new build flat would look like in Waterlooville

This two-bedroom property in Newlands Avenue, Waterlooville, is on the market, under a share ownership basis for £105,000.

It is listed by Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents - Waterlooville.

The property is described as being ‘well presented throughout,’ and ‘boasts a modern fully fitted kitchen, modern bathroom suite and allocated parking.’

It is located in Kipling House on the Berewood development.

The communal entrance – with a Secure telecom system – leads to the flat.

One of the bedrooms, on the left as you walk through the front door, has a built-in wardrobe.

The lounge, with a wide open space, is on the far side of the property and has double-doors leading to the balcony.

A kitchen with multiple appliances is on the left of the lounge, including an integral dishwasher and a range of wall and base units.

A ‘modern bathroom suite’ contains a panel enclosed bath and shower, as well as heated towel rail.

The property is available with a 50 per cent share, and has a full market value of £210,000.

Buyers have to be registered with Help 2 Buy South.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or call the estate agents on 02394 061615.

