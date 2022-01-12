See what living in a £105,000 new build flat would look like in Waterlooville

This two-bedroom property in Newlands Avenue, Waterlooville, is on the market, under a share ownership basis for £105,000.
It is listed by Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents - Waterlooville.
The property is described as being ‘well presented throughout,’ and ‘boasts a modern fully fitted kitchen, modern bathroom suite and allocated parking.’
It is located in Kipling House on the Berewood development.
The communal entrance – with a Secure telecom system – leads to the flat.
MORE PROPERTY: See inside a £375,000 terrace home on sale in Portsmouth - with a kitchen to make everyone jealous, Look inside a 'unique' £1.2m home on sale in Bedhampton
One of the bedrooms, on the left as you walk through the front door, has a built-in wardrobe.
The lounge, with a wide open space, is on the far side of the property and has double-doors leading to the balcony.
A kitchen with multiple appliances is on the left of the lounge, including an integral dishwasher and a range of wall and base units.
A ‘modern bathroom suite’ contains a panel enclosed bath and shower, as well as heated towel rail.
The property is available with a 50 per cent share, and has a full market value of £210,000.
Buyers have to be registered with Help 2 Buy South.
For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or call the estate agents on 02394 061615.