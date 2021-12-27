The apartment has a wrap around balcony.

See what living in a £1.95m flat in Gunwharf Quays would look like

A three-bedroom penthouse apartment is on sale in Gunwharf Quays.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 27th December 2021, 8:35 am

The flat is on the market for £1.95m and is listed by Fine and Country.

It has a wrap-around balcony and a rooftop viewing terrace.

The flat comes with panoramic unobscured views of Portsmouth Harbour.

It has three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite.

There is also gated parking.

For more information visit Zoopla's website here – or call Fine and Country on 023 9229 0571.

1. Gunwharf Quays

This three bedroom penthouse apartment in Gunwharf Quays has gone on sale for £1.95 million.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Living room

This is what the living room looks like.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Living room

This is what the living room looks like.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Living room

Another view of the living room.

Photo: Zoopla

