See what living in a £400,000 home in Drayton would look like

A MODERN home in one of the most desirable parts of Portsmouth that comes with a conservatory has been put on the market.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:55 am

The three bedroom detached property in Central Road, Drayton, is on sale for £400,000. It is Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents on Zoopla.

It is set within the school catchment for both Court Lane and Springfield schools.

The family home boasts a 15'2 lounge, dining room, kitchen, cloakroom and conservatory to the ground floor with three bedrooms, shower room and en-suite bathroom to the main bedroom to the first floor.

Benefits include a south facing rear garden, 18'1 garage, off road parking, gas central heating, double glazing and no forward chain.

An internal viewing is highly recommended.

