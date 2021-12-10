See what living in a £400,000 home in Drayton would look like

The three bedroom detached property in Central Road, Drayton, is on sale for £400,000. It is Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents on Zoopla.
It is set within the school catchment for both Court Lane and Springfield schools.
MORE PROPERTY: Look inside Skyfall: A £1.3m home on sale in Southsea right now, This 'exceptional' family home has gone on sale in Waterlooville for £550,000 - look inside
The family home boasts a 15'2 lounge, dining room, kitchen, cloakroom and conservatory to the ground floor with three bedrooms, shower room and en-suite bathroom to the main bedroom to the first floor.
Benefits include a south facing rear garden, 18'1 garage, off road parking, gas central heating, double glazing and no forward chain.
An internal viewing is highly recommended.