Shared ownership homes prove popular in affordable Hampshire haven

Ranked as one of the top 10 counties in the UK[1], Hampshire has become a property hotspot with Southampton seeing a 6.9% increase in private rents over the last year[2] and Winchester homes now selling for £350,000 over the national average[3].

Conveniently located between these two desirable locations, Abri Homes’ recent collection of Shared Ownership homes at Primrose Gardens, Eastleigh, has been a popular development among Shared Ownership buyers, with just one home remaining. The next phase of 11 homes will be coming to market this July.

From just £108,000, buyers can purchase a two-bedroom apartment based on a 40% share (other shares available) with a 10% deposit of £10,800. Monthly payments are expected to be £993.54 (including £551.89 mortgage payments, £371.25 rent and an estimated monthly service charge of £70.40*).

Stuart Hensby, Sales and Marketing Director at Abri Homes, commented: “Hampshire has been a long-coveted county for young professionals and families looking to put down roots, thanks to its mix of beautiful countryside and vibrant towns and cities. Primrose Gardens has been no exception, uniquely positioned near two national parks, while just a short trip from larger cities Winchester and Southampton.

“These homes launched at the beginning of May and are being snapped up quickly, so we expect the remaining properties won’t stay on the market for long. This is an exciting opportunity for Hampshire buyers looking to settle in desirable location, without paying the premium often associated with one of the UK’s most in demand counties.”

Shared Ownership is a scheme designed to help aspiring homeowners by enabling them to purchase a share of a property, while paying a reduced rent to Abri on the remaining amount. With Shared Ownership, buyers only need a mortgage for the portion of the home they wish to purchase, meaning the deposit is typically lower than if buying on the open market.

Primrose Gardens is located in the charming semi-rural village of Fair Oak, home to a lively community and several independent shops, cafés and pubs, including The Lapstone and The Fox and Hounds, both just a seven-minute drive from the homes. Buyers are also just an eight-minute drive away from Eastleigh centre, where they will find the Swan Shopping Centre for popular high street brands and restaurants as well as an Anytime Fitness Gym and Vue Cinema.

There are plenty of schools to choose from in the local area, including Footprints Preschool and two Junior Schools within a five-minute drive from the homes, and Wyvern College just a 22-minute walk away.

Eastleigh is a key hub for commuters, with Eastleigh train station a seven-minute drive away, connecting residents to London in 1 hour. Both the M3 and M27 can be reached in under 15 minutes providing links to Southampton, The New Forest, Winchester and London.

Surrounded by local countryside, buyers will be located less than 15 minutes’ drive from The National South Downs starting in nearby Upham, while River Hamble Country Park is only 16 minutes’ drive away. For family days out, Marwell Zoo is an 18-minute drive from Primrose Gardens, boasting hundreds of animals and a 140-acre park.

There is just one Shared Ownership home remaining at Primrose Gardens, available to purchase now, with the final phase of 11 homes coming soon. For more information about Abri Homes, email [email protected] or call 0800 145 6663.

*Based on a 95%, 30 year mortgage with an interest rate of 5.5%. Service charge is subject to an annual review.