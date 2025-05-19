Sneak peek as former St John's College site is transformed into housing

A transformation is well underway at the former St John’s College site where 212 new homes are being created.

The former private boarding school, which closed in the summer of 2022 due to falling student numbers, is in the midst of a redevelopment with 49 one-bed flats, 138 two-bed, 24 three-bed and one four-bed being built across the grounds by converting the former school buildings.

Work has been well underway at the site in Grove Road South for months, and fresh aerial video reveal the scale of the work carried out for far.

See the video embedded in this story for the latest images.