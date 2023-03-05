Spitbank Fort, which stands in the middle of the approach into Portsmouth Harbour, flanked either side and to the front by its two sister forts: No Man's Land Fort and Horsesands Fort, has gone on sale for £3 million.

The luxury island property boasts 360-degree views of the Solent including the Isle of Wight, a lighthouse, leisure facilities, cinema and nine bedrooms and bathrooms. It was constructed in 1860 to protect the British navy from attacking French warships. It was then utilised in World War I, and again to defend English shores from Nazi attack in WWII.

The forts became damaged during World War II due to the gunfire attacks and were then decommissioned from military service after the war.

Spitbank Fort in The Solent taken by Levi Allen.

Spitbank was then transformed into a museum and in 2009 was bought by Mike Clare, an entrepreneur from Buckinghamshire, and his company Clarenco LLP, beginning work to renovate it into a luxury hotel, which finally opened in 2012. It is currently a luxury hotel, can be hired out for parties, and it also has residential status.

The property is approached by boat and the fort owns a private landing stage accessible at all levels of tide. Each bedroom has its own sea view and all the rooms have retained many original features including the metal tracking for the cannons and iron hooks for the hammocks.

The guide price for the fort includes all fixtures and fittings, but excludes boats, which are available by separate negotiation.