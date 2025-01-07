This wonderful penthouse comes with three bedrooms, two bathroom and one reception room. It also has stunning views of Southsea seafront and a viewing is highly recommended.
The listing says: “A penthouse apartment with stunning views over the City towards the Isle of Wight in one diection and towards Portsdown Hill in the other.
“The property benefits from having double glazing, electric radiator heating, a lift service, a car parking space, fitted floor coverings, no forward chain, a fitted kitchen inc.”
This home is on the market for £930,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country - Drayton.
For more information about this home, which is being sold with Fine and Country Drayton, click here.
