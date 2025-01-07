Take tour inside Southsea penthouse up for £930,000 that comes with impeccable views of Southsea seafront

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:34 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 13:34 GMT

Check out this spectacular penthouse in the heart of the city that comes with phenomenal views.

This wonderful penthouse comes with three bedrooms, two bathroom and one reception room. It also has stunning views of Southsea seafront and a viewing is highly recommended.

The listing says: “A penthouse apartment with stunning views over the City towards the Isle of Wight in one diection and towards Portsdown Hill in the other.

“The property benefits from having double glazing, electric radiator heating, a lift service, a car parking space, fitted floor coverings, no forward chain, a fitted kitchen inc.”

This home is on the market for £930,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country - Drayton.

For more information about this home, which is being sold with Fine and Country Drayton, click here.

This Southsea penthouse comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room.

1. St. Helens Parade, Southsea, £930,000

This Southsea penthouse comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This £930,000 home comes with exceptionalviews of Southsea.

2. St. Helens Parade, Southsea, £930,000

This £930,000 home comes with exceptionalviews of Southsea. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "A penthouse apartment with stunning views over the City towards the Isle of Wight in one diection and towards Portsdown Hill in the other."

3. St. Helens Parade, Southsea, £930,000

The listing says: "A penthouse apartment with stunning views over the City towards the Isle of Wight in one diection and towards Portsdown Hill in the other." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is being sold for £930,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country - Drayton.

4. St. Helens Parade, Southsea, £930,000

This home is being sold for £930,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country - Drayton. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthHome and garden
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice