Extended four-bed Southsea home with garden and top-floor suite for £450k

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:54 BST
The terraced house is full of character
The terraced house is full of character | Purplebricks

A stylishly upgraded four-bed end-of-terrace in Southsea with a landscaped garden and luxurious top-floor suite is on the market for £450,000.

If you’re after a characterful family home near the coast with space to spare, this extended four-bedroom end-of-terrace in Southsea could be just the ticket.

Priced at £450,000, it’s been thoughtfully modernised over three stylish storeys and comes with a landscaped garden and showstopping top-floor suite.

To find out more or book a viewing, see more here.

The interior has been tastefully modernised
The interior has been tastefully modernised | Purplebricks

Inside, the ground floor welcomes you with a bright lounge and separate dining area, ideal for laid-back living or entertaining.

A full downstairs shower room adds flexibility, while the star of the show is a sleek 19ft kitchen packed with integrated appliances and bi-fold doors that open straight out to the garden.

On the first floor you’ll find three double bedrooms and a handy cloakroom, with the top floor dedicated to a brilliant master suite featuring a Juliette balcony and spacious en-suite.

Out back, the enclosed rear garden has been attractively landscaped and includes side access—perfect for bikes, bins or just breezy alfresco evenings.

At a glance:

Four double bedrooms over three floors

Master suite with Juliette balcony and en-suite

Stylish 19ft kitchen with bi-fold doors

Separate lounge and dining room

Landscaped rear garden with side access

