Extended four-bed Southsea home with garden and top-floor suite for £450k
If you’re after a characterful family home near the coast with space to spare, this extended four-bedroom end-of-terrace in Southsea could be just the ticket.
Priced at £450,000, it’s been thoughtfully modernised over three stylish storeys and comes with a landscaped garden and showstopping top-floor suite.
Inside, the ground floor welcomes you with a bright lounge and separate dining area, ideal for laid-back living or entertaining.
A full downstairs shower room adds flexibility, while the star of the show is a sleek 19ft kitchen packed with integrated appliances and bi-fold doors that open straight out to the garden.
On the first floor you’ll find three double bedrooms and a handy cloakroom, with the top floor dedicated to a brilliant master suite featuring a Juliette balcony and spacious en-suite.
Out back, the enclosed rear garden has been attractively landscaped and includes side access—perfect for bikes, bins or just breezy alfresco evenings.
Four double bedrooms over three floors
Master suite with Juliette balcony and en-suite
Stylish 19ft kitchen with bi-fold doors
Separate lounge and dining room
Landscaped rear garden with side access
