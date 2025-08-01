Charming three-bed terraced home near the coast of Southsea for £285,000 | Purplebricks

Well-presented three-bed family home in popular location.

Located in the heart of Southsea and just minutes from the seafront, this well-presented three-bedroom terraced house is on the market for £285,000. With two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, and a low-maintenance rear garden, it’s an ideal home for families, first-time buyers or anyone wanting to enjoy life by the coast.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this characterful home offers across two bright and flexible floors.

Inside, the property features a bay-fronted lounge, separate dining room and a well-equipped kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including two doubles and a good-sized single, along with a family bathroom. The sunny garden to the rear provides a peaceful outdoor space without the need for heavy maintenance.

This home is one of dozens available in Southsea on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-southsea .

At a glance

This three-bedroom terraced house in Southsea is listed for £285,000

Two reception rooms and a bright, modern kitchen

Three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom

Low-maintenance rear garden

Close to the beach, local shops and transport links

