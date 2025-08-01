Charming three-bed terraced home near the coast of Southsea for £285,000

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Writer

Published 1st Aug 2025, 09:46 BST
Charming three-bed terraced home near the coast of Southsea for £285,000placeholder image
Charming three-bed terraced home near the coast of Southsea for £285,000 | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Well-presented three-bed family home in popular location.

Located in the heart of Southsea and just minutes from the seafront, this well-presented three-bedroom terraced house is on the market for £285,000. With two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, and a low-maintenance rear garden, it’s an ideal home for families, first-time buyers or anyone wanting to enjoy life by the coast.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this characterful home offers across two bright and flexible floors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inside, the property features a bay-fronted lounge, separate dining room and a well-equipped kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including two doubles and a good-sized single, along with a family bathroom. The sunny garden to the rear provides a peaceful outdoor space without the need for heavy maintenance.

Purplebricksplaceholder image
Purplebricks | Purplebricks

This home is one of dozens available in Southsea on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-southsea.

At a glance

  • This three-bedroom terraced house in Southsea is listed for £285,000
  • Two reception rooms and a bright, modern kitchen
  • Three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom
  • Low-maintenance rear garden
  • Close to the beach, local shops and transport links

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

placeholder image
47 Skin

Tired of battling breakouts and blemishes? 47 Skin’s Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum is the science-backed solution you’ve been waiting for. Powered by unique Silver Chitoderm, it kills 99.9% of bacteria while soothing and protecting sensitive skin. No harsh chemicals, no dryness — just clearer, calmer, glowing skin. Join thousands already seeing results in just weeks with this £29 best-seller.

Discover the Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum from 47 Skin and shop now at 47 Skin.

placeholder image
Canva

Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside.

Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.

Related topics:AffiliatesBoostPurple Bricks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice