Charming three-bed terraced home near the coast of Southsea for £285,000
Located in the heart of Southsea and just minutes from the seafront, this well-presented three-bedroom terraced house is on the market for £285,000. With two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, and a low-maintenance rear garden, it’s an ideal home for families, first-time buyers or anyone wanting to enjoy life by the coast.
Inside, the property features a bay-fronted lounge, separate dining room and a well-equipped kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including two doubles and a good-sized single, along with a family bathroom. The sunny garden to the rear provides a peaceful outdoor space without the need for heavy maintenance.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom terraced house in Southsea is listed for £285,000
- Two reception rooms and a bright, modern kitchen
- Three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom
- Low-maintenance rear garden
- Close to the beach, local shops and transport links
