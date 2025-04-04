This sensational home, located in Serpentine Road, Southsea, comes equipped with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden and parking.
On the market with a guide price of £650,000 - £675,000, this home has heaps of potential and has been designed to a high specification throughout.
The listing says: “nexa properties are delighted to welcome to the market this high specification three bedroom townhouse property situated in the heart of central Southsea and benefitting from the huge added bonus of a securely gated allocated car park.
“The property was new only 4 years ago and therefore benefits from over 5 years remaining on the new build warranty.”
With public transport links, schools and amenities nearby, this home is a brilliant choice for someone looking to be in the heart of the city.
