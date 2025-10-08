Liam Mcerlean has spent the last seven months working round the clock to arrange and programme thousands of lights, to create a one-of-a-kind show to raise money for charity.

The 24-year-old has overcome his own struggles with depression, after attempting to take his life at the end of last year. But, after receiving invaluable support from friends, family and charity services, he said he now wants to help others.

Liam said: “About a year ago, I suffered with depression quite badly and I had to be pulled off of a motorway bridge to stop me from ending my life - I now want to do something for men’s mental health because the funding isn’t there and it’s not talked about.

“So it’s taken me over seven months to wire everything, build everything and map everything to match my house. Nothing comes pre-made so I’ve had to learn along the way.

“We’ve already had quite a big reaction on social media. Everyone I know has said they are coming along, and even people that aren’t on social media and have walked past during testing have said they are going to come - so already the reaction is quite big, so I can imagine come Halloween, we are going to be rammed.”

The light show, which will launch on October 17 in Ireland Way, Waterlooville, will be raising money for Men’s Minds Matter - a charity that offers support to men who are struggling with their mental health through a range of research.

Two shows will run every night, one at 6.30pm and one at 7.30pm, with the Mcerlean family handing out free popcorn and hot chocolate to all visitors on Halloween night to celebrate.

. Waterlooville Halloween House Liam McErlean (24) from Ireland Way in Waterlooville, has spent the last seven months working on his Halloween light show to raise money for Men's Minds Matter. | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

1 . Waterlooville Halloween House After battling his own mental health Liam McErlean (24) from Ireland Way in Waterlooville, has created a light show for Halloween whilst raising money for Men's Minds Matter charity. Picture: Sarah Standing (061025-1043) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Waterlooville Halloween House Liam McErlean (24) from Ireland Way in Waterlooville, has created a light show for Halloween whilst raising money for Men's Minds Matter charity. Picture: Sarah Standing (061025-1078) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Waterlooville Halloween House After battling his own mental health Liam McErlean (24) from Ireland Way in Waterlooville, has created a light show for Halloween whilst raising money for Men's Minds Matter charity. Picture: Sarah Standing (061025-970) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales