The two forts, which are sat prominently in the Solent, will be going up for auction with Savills on June 18 with a guide price of £1 million each. No Man’s Fort was originally on the market for £4.25m when it first went on sale.

The forts have remained under the same ownership for the past 12 years and during this time they have been meticulously restored as boutique retreats. Located between the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth coastline is No Man’s Fort. This remarkable structure spans an impressive 99,000 square feet spread across four storeys. Previously run as a hotel, it features 23 spacious en-suite bedrooms, crew quarters and a variety of entertaining spaces including bars and restaurants accommodating up to 200 guests, a traditional English pub and even a nightclub. Completing its appeal is a rooftop terrace and BBQ area, providing uninterrupted views of the English coastline.

Spitbank Fort sits in the mouth of Portsmouth Harbour and offers 33,000 sqft of accommodation across three floors. Having historically served as a boutique retreat, the fort features nine spacious bedrooms, several event spaces (including a restaurant, bars and wine cave), a well-appointed games room and luxurious pool and spa facilities. Additionally, it offers a scenic rooftop terrace, a sun deck, and a cosy fire pit for guests to enjoy.

Robin Howeson, head of Savills Auctions said: “Throughout my career as an auctioneer I’ve seen several sea forts hit the market that have achieved impressive prices as buyers have sought to pursue these trophy assets. Having been carefully restored by the current owners, No Man’s and Spitbank Fort represent exceptional market value, each guided at £1 million. Both offer an opportunity like no other; a waterfront location, up to 99,000 sqft of space and a chance to champion the heritage and legacy of these iconic maritime structures.

“With pricing tailored to attract a suitable buyer(s), the forts have the potential for a variety of uses. I anticipate there to be a global interest from multiple buyer types looking to take the forts into their next chapter, whether that’s as a new commercial venture or residential home.”

