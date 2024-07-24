Staggering seaside home in Witterings the epitome of class - and is a minute walk from beach

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:05 BST
A superb four bedroom home in a desirable area has hit the property market.

Located in Seafield Close, East Wittering, this detached property comes with four bedrooms, a bathroom, shower room and cloakroom as well as a stunning living space. This home has enough parking for three cars and it is in a lovely area – it is less than 300m away from the beach.

The listing says: “It is situated less than 300m from the beach in a quiet cul de sac in the highly sought after village of East Wittering.“Internal accommodation is superbly presented and offers a feature extended 22ft 10 kitchen/diner, 15ft sitting room, 1 downstairs bedroom, a 2nd bedroom or snug, bathroom and guest cloakroom. On the first floor there are 2 double bedrooms and a shower room.”

This property is on the market for £800,000 and it is on the market with Purple Bricks. Click here for more information.

1. Seafield Close, East Wittering, £800,000

2. Seafield Close, East Wittering, £800,000

3. Seafield Close, East Wittering, £800,000

4. Seafield Close, East Wittering, £800,000

