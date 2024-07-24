1 . Seafield Close, East Wittering, £800,000

This property comes with four bedrooms and it has been refurbished to a high specification. It is in a gorgeous location and is less than 300m from the beach. The listing says: "It is situated less than 300m from the beach in a quiet cul de sac in the highly sought after village of East Wittering." For more information about the property, visit the Purple Bricks website.Photo: Purple Bricks