The listing says: “It is situated less than 300m from the beach in a quiet cul de sac in the highly sought after village of East Wittering.“Internal accommodation is superbly presented and offers a feature extended 22ft 10 kitchen/diner, 15ft sitting room, 1 downstairs bedroom, a 2nd bedroom or snug, bathroom and guest cloakroom. On the first floor there are 2 double bedrooms and a shower room.”
1. Seafield Close, East Wittering, £800,000
This property comes with four bedrooms and it has been refurbished to a high specification. It is in a gorgeous location and is less than 300m from the beach. The listing says: "It is situated less than 300m from the beach in a quiet cul de sac in the highly sought after village of East Wittering." For more information about the property, visit the Purple Bricks website.Photo: Purple Bricks
2. Seafield Close, East Wittering, £800,000
This property comes with four bedrooms and it has been refurbished to a high specification. It is in a gorgeous location and is less than 300m from the beach. The listing says: "It is situated less than 300m from the beach in a quiet cul de sac in the highly sought after village of East Wittering." For more information about the property, visit the Purple Bricks website.Photo: Purple Bricks
3. Seafield Close, East Wittering, £800,000
This property comes with four bedrooms and it has been refurbished to a high specification. It is in a gorgeous location and is less than 300m from the beach. The listing says: "It is situated less than 300m from the beach in a quiet cul de sac in the highly sought after village of East Wittering." For more information about the property, visit the Purple Bricks website.Photo: Purple Bricks
4. Seafield Close, East Wittering, £800,000
This property comes with four bedrooms and it has been refurbished to a high specification. It is in a gorgeous location and is less than 300m from the beach. The listing says: "It is situated less than 300m from the beach in a quiet cul de sac in the highly sought after village of East Wittering." For more information about the property, visit the Purple Bricks website.Photo: Purple Bricks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.