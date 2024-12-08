Bill and Barbara Wright have secured quite a following over the past 17 years because of their breathtaking decorations which have completely taken over their Portchester home in The Crossways. The couple have dedicated weeks of their lives organising and creating a spectacular winter wonderland for charity – and hundreds of people flock to their home to get a glimpse of the wonderful sight.

Every year, the pair use their decorations to raise money for charity and this year they are continuing to raise funds for Woodsy’s Food Bank. Over the past four years, the pair have raised £11,500 and they are hoping to make £3,000 this year to go towards the local food bank.

Bill said: “This year I started in the middle of October. Last year the weather was so terrible, it was rain after rain so we started earlier and typically, the weather has been fine.

This year, the couple flipped the switch on their luminous tableau on December 1 and they will be on every night between 4:30pm and 8:30pm until January 5, 2025.

Take a look at 5 wonderfully festive pictures of the Portchester home:

