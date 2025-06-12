Stylish Southsea three bed end-terrace with period charm and garden office for £350,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Located just minutes from the seafront, this beautifully presented three-bedroom end-of-terrace home in Southsea is listed for £350,000. With period features, a landscaped garden and a versatile garden office, it’s a rare gem in one of the city’s most desirable areas.
The interior boasts two bright reception rooms with fireplaces, a modern kitchen, and a stylish family bathroom. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, and the loft offers potential for conversion (subject to planning).
Outside, the landscaped rear garden includes a timber garden office—perfect for remote working, hobbies or guests.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Southsea is listed for £350,000
- Features include two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, and landscaped garden
- Stylish bathroom and three bedrooms across two floors
- Versatile garden office and potential loft conversion
- Close to local shops, schools and Southsea’s seafront
- Freehold with a blend of period charm and contemporary updates
