Stylish Southsea three bed end-terrace with period charm and garden office for £350,000 | Purplebricks

Charming Southsea end-terrace with three bedrooms, a garden office, and period features.

Located just minutes from the seafront, this beautifully presented three-bedroom end-of-terrace home in Southsea is listed for £350,000. With period features, a landscaped garden and a versatile garden office, it’s a rare gem in one of the city’s most desirable areas.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

3 bedroom end of terrace house | Purplebricks

The interior boasts two bright reception rooms with fireplaces, a modern kitchen, and a stylish family bathroom. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, and the loft offers potential for conversion (subject to planning).

Outside, the landscaped rear garden includes a timber garden office—perfect for remote working, hobbies or guests.

This home is one of dozens available in Southsea on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-southsea .

At a glance

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Southsea is listed for £350,000

Features include two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, and landscaped garden

Stylish bathroom and three bedrooms across two floors

Versatile garden office and potential loft conversion

Close to local shops, schools and Southsea’s seafront

Freehold with a blend of period charm and contemporary updates

