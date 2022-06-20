The property has four bedrooms, four reception rooms, and a cellar. Picture: Castle Estates Agents

Take a look inside this £1,150,000 Cowplain home boasting 4,500 sq ft of living space

A COWPLAIN home combining original period features with modern finishes is now on the market.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 20th June 2022, 9:39 pm
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 9:40 pm

This London Road property, which is welcoming offers over £1,150,000, has four double bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as four reception rooms.

The rear of the property is a large open plan living space featuring kitchen, diner and family room.

This house, which is marketed by Castles Estate Agents, features a ten metre extension with two large skylights combined with sliding glass doors across the whole rear of the property.

As well as providing natural light, these give views of the property’s gardens.

There is a private gated driveway with space for up to 20 cars and a double garage with electrics, inspection pit and loft space.

London Road
