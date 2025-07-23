Taylor Wimpey set to host ‘Dusty Shoe’ weekend event in Whiteley

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is inviting homebuyers to visit its Woodlands Chase development in Whiteley to explore a selection of three and four-bedroom homes that are still being built at an exclusive weekend event.

The ‘Dusty Shoe’ weekend event will take place at Woodlands Chase in Whiteley on Saturday 2nd August and Sunday 3rd August. The Taylor Wimpey sales team will be on hand to answer any questions and to also share more information on the range of offers and incentives available, including Taylor Wimpey’s Part Exchange scheme which is available on selected properties. Attendees will be able to enjoy Pimms and fresh strawberries and cream.

Visitors will be able to view the four-bedroom Huxford house type, and the three-bedroom Chelbury and Ardale house types. The three-storey Chelbury home is spacious and perfect for flexible living, with a kitchen/breakfast room downstairs along with a living/dining area with French door leading to the rear garden. Upstairs are two double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a third room with Juliet balcony which could be another double bedroom or a family room, and a single bedroom which could also be purposed as a home office or nursery.

The Ardale features a generous garden and also has a sociable kitchen/dining area, with French doors leading from its lounge into the rear garden. Upstairs are two double bedrooms and one single bedroom.

The spacious Huxford home features a large living room, and an open plan kitchen/diner with double doors leading to the rear garden. Upstairs is a main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a second double bedroom and two single bedrooms along with a family bathroom.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to Woodlands Chase in the first weekend of August to take a look around our selection of homes before they are completed. This opportunity allows potential homebuyers to be among the first to see these homes firsthand and visualise the space and imagine how it could look once completed.”

Woodlands Chase offers a variety of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, including apartments, catering to all homebuyers from first time buyers to growing families. Surrounded by the green Hampshire countryside, Woodlands Chase offers a scenic location with the convenience of local amenities in Whiteley, including Whiteley Shopping Centre, restaurants and leisure facilities.

The ‘Dusty Shoe’ event will take place on Saturday 2nd August and Sunday 3rd August at Woodlands Chase, Whiteley Way, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7QG. Further information is available at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/whiteley/woodlands-chase