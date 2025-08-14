The latest figures show how house prices have soared in some areas of the county by between 30% and 50% during the past half a decade.

We’ve crunched the numbers to compile a list of the 13 neighbourhoods within Hampshire where prices rose by the biggest percentage between September 2019 and September 2024, the latest date for which localised housing statistics are available.

They range from districts of Portsmouth, Southampton and Winchester to more rural spots in Test Valley and the New Forest.

The figures are taken from house price data published by the Office for National Statistics .

The average house price in the areas that make our list ranges from £200,000 to £850,000.

Scenic locations, good schools, and popular shops, pubs and restaurants are among the factors driving prices up in those areas.

1 . Basingstoke Central, Black Dam & Eastrop - 32.3% increase The average house price in Basingstoke Central, Black Dam & Eastrop has risen by 32.3% during the last five years, to £258,000. That's the 13th biggest percentage increase in Hampshire. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . St Denys, Southampton - 33.4% increase The average house price in St Denys, Southampton, has risen by 33.4% during the last five years, to £200,000. That's the 12th biggest percentage increase in Hampshire. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bridgemary South, Gosport - 33.5% increase The average house price in Bridgemary South, Gosport, has risen by 33.5% during the last five years, to £265,000. That's the 11th biggest percentage increase in Hampshire. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales