The overall crime rate in Hampshire during the year ending in September 2024 was 77 crimes per 1,000 people, according to the latest figures from CrimeRate.co.uk, compared to the England-wide rate of 87.

Southampton has the highest crime rate within Hampshire, with 132.69 offences recorded per 1,000 people, followed by Aldershot (122.1), Portsmouth (111.3) and Eastleigh (102.92).

We’ve looked at the latest data to compile this list of the safest places to live across Hampshire, in reverse order.

It includes three areas with fewer than 40 crimes per 1,000 people, which is less than half the national average.

1 . Fleet - 13th safest There were 58.48 crimes per 1,000 people recorded in Fleet during the 12 months to September 2024, according to the latest data from CrimeRate.co.uk, making it the 13th safest place to live in Hampshire. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Hedge End There were 57.68 crimes per 1,000 people recorded in Hedge End during the 12 months to September 2024, according to the latest data from CrimeRate.co.uk, making it the 12th safest place to live in Hampshire. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . New Milton - 11th safest There were 57.01 crimes recorded per 1,000 people in New Milton during the 12 months to September 2024, according to the latest statistics from CrimeRate.co.uk, making it the 11th safest place to live in Hampshire. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales