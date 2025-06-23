There are two spots within the city where the amount of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the air breaches the legal threshold in the UK of 40 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3).

That’s despite the introduction of the Portsmouth clean air zone (CAZ) in 2021, which means buses, coaches, taxis, private hire vehicles and HGVs which are too polluting must pay a daily charge to enter the zone.

However, the latest figures do show that air quality is improving in most parts of Portsmouth.

Air pollution is one of the UK’s biggest silent killers, claiming up to 36,000 lives in the UK people in the UK every year.

Given the health impacts, it’s vital to know how polluted your neighbourhood is and what is being done to clean up the air you’re breathing in.

It’s also important to consider the air quality in your prospective new neighbourhood if you’re moving.

We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Portsmouth with the worst recorded air pollution.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Report published by Portsmouth City Council, which contains data for 2023.

These are the latest figures publicly available, and we requested a copy of the report to analyse the data it contains.

Below are the streets in Portsmouth with the highest recorded air pollution, listed in reverse order, with the worst last.

Where there is more than one air quality monitor on the same street we have used the monitor with the highest figure only.

1 . Anglesea Road - 33.22 µg/m3 Anglesea Road is the 14th most polluted spot in Portsmouth, according to the latest air quality data, with a 33.22 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Fratton Road - 33.81 µg/m3 NO2 Fratton Road, near the junction with Newcome Road, is the 13th most polluted spot in Portsmouth, according to the latest air quality data, with a 33.81 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . London Road - 33.87 µg/m3 NO2 London Road, North End, is the 12th most polluted spot in Portsmouth, according to the latest air quality data, with a 33.87 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales