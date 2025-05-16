The 18 cheapest places to rent in England and how prices compare

The average monthly rent in England stands at £1,386, having risen by 7.8 per cent in the year to February 2025, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

But there are several places where the price of renting is less than half the national average and in some cases below £600.

Below are the cheapest local authority area in which to rent across England, based on the average monthly rent in February 2025, the latest date for which data is available from the Office for National Statistics.

They are listed in reverse order, with the cheapest last.

We’ve also included the annual increase in the average rent for each area, with prices having soared by more than 10 per cent over the last year in some places.

1 . Blackpool - £651 The average monthly rent in Blackpool is £651, which is the joint 17th cheapest in England. The cost of renting there rose by 8.6 per cent during the year ending in February 2025, according to the Office for National Statistics. | Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Middlesbrough - £651 The average monthly rent in Middlesbrough is £651, which is the joint 17th cheapest in England. The cost of renting there rose by 10.9 per cent during the year ending in February 2025, according to the Office for National Statistics. | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Rotherham - £643 The average monthly rent in Rotherham is £643, which is the joint 15th cheapest in England. The cost of renting there rose by 7.4 per cent during the year ending in February 2025, according to the Office for National Statistics. | Anna Gowthorpe/Getty Images Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/Getty Images Photo Sales