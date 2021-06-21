The cheapest house for sale in Portsmouth on Zoopla has been sold

The three bed home is in Havant Road and was on the market for £175,000 and was listed by Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents - Portsmouth It has now been sold subject to contract.

The three bed house in Havant Road is in need of some modernisation throughout but it is ideally suited to a purchaser who is looking to 'make their mark' on a property and boasts a range of benefits.

There are three double bedrooms as well as two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and a family bathroom, it also has a 44ft fully enclosed rear garden.

It was the cheapest house on sale in Portsmouth on Zoopla – not including flats, retirement apartments and marionettes.

