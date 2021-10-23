The Old Dairy Farm's glamorous glamping yurt is great if you are are looking for an unusual place to stay in Hampshire.

Whether you are after a glamping yurt, treehouse or a beach hut, Hampshire has many venues that are more than just a standard over night stay.

These accommodations are great for a one-night stay or a week-end long retreat if you fancy a break away from home.

Here’s a list of some of the most quirky and unusual places to go for a staycation in Hampshire:

The Poppy Treehouse, Fullerton

This incredible treehouse will allow you to live out your childhood dreams of staying high in the sky in your very own treehouse.

The treehouse combines the rustic aesthetic of an old English barn and it overlooks the vines of the Black Chalk vineyard.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast hamper and a complimentary bottle of the Vineyard's English sparkling wine ‘Black Chalk Classic 2015’ when they arrive to the treehouse.

You are also encouraged to bring wellies and torches as there is a firepit for you to enjoy just below where you will be staying.

Pets are also welcome for £25 per pet per stay.

There is space for two people within the treehouse and guests will need to pay from £30 per person, per night.

You can find The Poppy Treehouse on Fullerton Farm, Fullerton, Hampshire, SP117LA.

You can find more information on The Poppy Treehouse here.

The Hut at Lymore Forest, New Forest

This romantic retreat is placed just south of the New Forest National Park.

It is a classic shepherd's hut which is sure to add a unique, yet tranquil vibe to your stay.

The hut is for two people only but it is also dog friendly with its own hot tub.

There is a welcome hamper available on arrival and there will also be two bicycles for guests to use for free with helmets included so you can explore the New Forest.

An outdoor cinema experience is also on offer for those who wish to stay at The Hut.

There is a minimum two night stay for this property during low season and a three night stay during high season.

Prices start from £195 per night.

You can find The Hut and Lymore Forest on The Hut, Lymore Valley, Keyhaven, Hampshire, SO41 0TW.

For more information about The Hut, please see here.

The Pop-Up Hotel at Cadland

This seaside holiday spot has its own private beach in the New Forest.

The Pop-Up Hotel is located on a private estate and there are six types of accommodation to choose from, such as a luxurious bell tent, a safari inspired tent or an array of beach huts.

Power is only available from shared areas on the site, which is great if you fancy a break away from technology during your stay.

Price depends on what room option you go for.

For the classic room, it is from £499 for four nights, whereas the beach huts can cost from £1,199 for four nights.

You can find The Pop-Up Hotel on Stanswood Farm, Stanswood Road, Fawley, Southampton, SO45 1AB

For more information on The Pop Up Hotel, see here.

Brocklands Farm Glamping, West Meon

Brocklands Farm Glamping has views over the Meon Valley, with nature placed right on your doorstep.

This venue is a dog-friendly glamping retreat that is great if you are after a romantic getaway.

This glamping hot-spot is a spacious safari tent which is designed to let in the light and the beautiful South Downs views that surround you.

Brocklands Farm has luxurious beds and comfy sofas with a wood burner and firepit for the ultimate rural stay.

Children are also welcome at this site if you are looking for a school holiday break.

There is a minimum stay for this venue of two nights during low season and three nights during high season.

Prices for the stay are between £795 to £1675 a week but the glamping tent can hold six people.

Brocklands Farm Glamping is situated in Brocklands Farm, West Meon, Petersfield GU32 1JN.

For more information about Brocklands Farm Glamping, see their website.

The Boat Shed, Lymington

The Boat Shed is a beautifully designed getaway which is a stones throw away from the seaside.

The venue is a restored and repurposed boat shed, situated in Royal Lymington Yacht Club dinghy yard.

The owners, Alice and Henning Stummel , appeared on Grand Designs House of the Year which speaks volumes as The Boat Shed is decorated with stunning fairy lights and it even has a quaint garden to make it the perfect romantic retreat.

The Boat Shed has its own kitchen equipped with a sink, hob, toaster and kettle.

There is also a shower and toilet within the shed.

Guests are able to bring their own boats or to hire one locally as The Boat Shed is a short walk away from the coast.

This venue is also dog and family friendly.

You can find The Boat Shed on King's Saltern Road, Lymington, Hampshire, SO41

For more information about The Boat Shed, please see here.

The Old Dairy Farm, Emsworth

The Old Dairy Farm has many glamping yurts on offer for those who wish for an outdoors stay.

The luxury nomadic yurts are spacious with comfortable beds, hardwood floors, an ensuite and your very own pop-up kitchen.

The Old Dairy Farm also has hot tubs and firepits available to keep you warm on cooler nights.

This venue is certainly an upgrade from standard camping and you can even get delicious food and treats delivered straight to your yurt.

The yurts are dog friendly, with a cost of £20 per pet but you will need to bring a dog bed and feeding bowl for your furry friend.

The Old Dairy Farm is surrounded by Hollybank Woods, so there are plenty of scenic walks to take yourself on during your stay.

You can find The Old Dairy farm on Long Copse Lane, Emsworth PO10 7UL.

For more information on The Dairy Farm, please see here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron